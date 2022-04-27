28963 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tech File: GF Piping Systems Launches Fire-retardant Pipe Jacket System

The HEAT-FIT Jacket System was subjected to a variety of fire tests. Source: GF Piping Systems

GF Piping Systems launched HEAT-FIT at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami, debuting a lightweight, corrosion-free, and efficient thermoplastic piping system.

With the HEAT-FIT Jacket System, GF Piping Systems offers a solution that introduces thermoplastic piping systems into essential applications (L3) onboard cruise ships, merchant vessels, and offshore platforms. 

HEAT-FIT is compatible with the ecoFIT range of polyethylene pipes and fittings designed for industrial applications and water and wastewater treatment. The new pipe jacket system consists of two layers of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) which enclose a high-temperature fiberglass fabric and an intumescent coating. 

Thanks to these materials, which are also used by the aerospace and building technology sectors, the ecoFIT pipes and fittings are designed to withstand fire with a temperature of up to 1000°C for 30 minutes at a pressure of 3 bar when combined with HEAT-FIT. In addition, HEAT-FIT is only 3.5 mm thick and is designed to be easily installed within minutes, without any specialized skills within minutes, and remain in service for many years. The system aims to make it easy to replace existing metal pipe networks with lightweight, corrosion-free, and efficient plastic alternatives that adhere to security standards such as the IMO Res. A753 fire endurance L3 Code, as well as IMO Res. A653 2010, FTP Code Part 5 and Part 2.

