Goh Tapped as PIL's General Manager, Fleet Division

Pacific International Lines (PIL) appointed Goh Chung Hun as General Manager, Fleet Division, effective from February 1, 2021, succeeding Captain R.S. Minhas from 15th February 2021. Goh will be overseeing the management of PIL's fleet, including technical, marine operations, safety and crewing at PIL.

Goh brings nearly 30 years of fleet management, technical, marine operations and seafaring experience. Prior to joining PIL, he was Director (Shipping) / Director (Marine) at the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), where he managed the Singapore registry of ships, flag state control, port state control, marine casualty investigations, maritime regulations, as well as the training and certification of seafarers. He was the head of Singapore’s delegation to the IMO for the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) and chaired the IMO working group that finalised the upcoming ban on the use of heavy fuel oil in the Arctic. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he was also responsible for setting up a specialised team to manage and facilitate safe crew change at the Port of Singapore.

Prior to the MPA, Mr. Goh held various managerial positions in the private sector, including as General Manager at MP Offshore, where he oversaw the commercial, operational and technical management of offshore support vessels. He was also the Marine Operations Manager in Singapore for classification society Lloyd’s Register. He holds a Master of Science (Maritime Studies) from Nanyang Technological University and a Class 1 Certificate of Competency in Marine Engineering.