Tanco adds $8.2 million to IA Port Investments

Tanco Terminals is constructing a $8.2 million expansion of its liquid tank farm at Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor to support growth in Lake Michigan shipments. Tanco is a third-generation, family-owned business operated at the port since 1977.

The company stores and performs value-added services for liquid cargoes, from petroleum to food-grade oils.

As part of the expansion, Tanco is adding a sixth rail loading track, a new truck scale, three storage tanks – two with 36,000-barrel capacity and a third at 42,000 barrels – along with multimodal transload equipment for handling products by ship, barge, rail, and truck. The project also includes a new office and maintenance hub, steam boilers, a thermal fluid heater, multiple electric motors for mixers, high viscosity-capable pumps for multimodal transfers, and improved safety and emergency response measures.

“This investment will allow us to meet the needs of our new and current customers while also providing for future expansion,” said Kip Middendorf, Vice President and Managing Director of Tanco Terminals. “We see opportunities for major growth in various sectors, including agriculture, petroleum, and petrochemicals, plus industries that support steel manufacturing. Tanco is also well positioned to provide product transfer services for ISO tank containers when Ports of Indiana opens its new international container terminal at Burns Harbor in the near future.”

Tanco was founded at the port in 1977 by Elwood Long, his son Woody Long, and his son-in-law Garland Middendorf. Today, the business is managed by the families’ third generations, Kip Middendorf and Ken Long, Vice President and Managing Director of Special Projects. The company is one of the port’s longest-standing tenants, and Tanco has also managed a second facility at Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville since 2000.

“Tanco has been shipping liquid cargoes and providing critical tank farm services at our port for 47 years, and we’re thrilled to see its plans for future growth,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock. “This expansion creates new opportunities and better efficiencies as Tanco continues to grow, and we’re happy to continue our partnership with such a great company.”

Tanco's operation at Burns Harbor encompasses 8 acres and 11 tanks with over 375,000 barrels of liquid cargo capacity. The company handles 20-25 million gallons of products for customers in various industries, from construction to maritime fuel and roofing. The expansion will create economic, environmental, and social benefits by expanding Tanco's ability to transload liquid cargo between ocean vessels, river barges, and rail.

“We greatly appreciate Tanco's investments and vision for future growth at this port,” said Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor Port Director Ryan McCoy. “This project allows Tanco to increase its multimodal capabilities and economic activity at the port while also implementing multiple projects that support improved safety, reduced emissions, and better use of the most environmentally friendly modes of transportation.”