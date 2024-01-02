Subscribe
ISS Takes Majority Stake in Leth Suez Transit

January 2, 2024

Inchcape Shipping Services has taken a major share of Leth Suez Transit Ltd AS (LETH). Under the new ownership structure, Otto Jervell, the CEO of LETH, will continue to helm the company as a part-owner.

LETH, with its heritage starting in 1924 as a bunker supplier in Egypt, has grown into a globally recognized top transit agent. The company currently handles more than 200 transits per month in the Suez Canal.

While the Suez Canal remains at the core of LETH, the company's expertise and solution-oriented approach have expanded to cover other vital transit locations, including the Panama Canal, the Turkish and Danish Straits, and key bunkering locations such as Singapore and Gibraltar.

