28962 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 20, 2022

NYK Takes Delivery of Third Methanol-Fueled Chem Tanker

Grouse Sun is NYK's third methanol fueled chemical tankers. Photo courtesy NYK

Grouse Sun is NYK's third methanol fueled chemical tankers. Photo courtesy NYK

The methanol-fueled chemical tanker Grouse Sun, owned by NYK Bulkship (Asia) Pte. Ltd., an NYK Group company based in Singapore, was delivered on April 19. The vessel was built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Korea.

Grouse Sun has been equipped with a dual-fuel engine that can use not only heavy fuel oil but also methanol. When navigating using methanol as fuel, the vessel has a new technology that suppresses the production of NOx (nitrogen oxides) by adding water to methanol to lower its temperature during combustion. As a result, the vessel can comply with the IMO’s stringent Tier III NOx emission standard* and contribute to environment-friendly transportation without the need for an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system and a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) device.

Under the management of NYK Shipmanagement Pte. Ltd., an NYK Group company, the vessel will be engaged in a long-term charter contract with Waterfront Shipping Limited, which is a subsidiary company of Methanex Corporation, the world's largest methanol producer.

Vessel Particulars
Length o.a. / 186m
Breadth: approx. / 32.2m
Gross tonnage / 30,873 tons
Shipbuilder / Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Korea
Flag / Singapore

Grouse Sun is NYK's third methanol fueled chemical tankers. Photo courtesy NYK

Related News

Dirk Lehmann (left) and Godehard Gauf (right). © Becker Marine Systems

Tech File: COBRA Battery System Receives Class Certification

 (Image: MacGregor)

MacGregor Unveils New Heavy Lift Crane

 The Kanoo Africa team. Image courtesy Kanoo Africa

Kanoo Africa tapped to support the hunt for Shackleton's Endurance

 The (current) world’s largest floating offshore wind farm; Kincardine. Sitting off north east Scotland, it has 9.5MW turbines on semisubmersible type foundations moored to the seabed. Photo from Cobra Group.

Offshore Renewable Energy: A Port Puzzle for Floating Offshore Wind

 (Photo: SC Ports)

SC Ports Reports All-time Monthly Container Record

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Jack-Up Barge Masters

● N/A

Marine Operations Supervisor

● Essex Junction, Vermont, USA

2nd Engineer

● UAE

Asst. Electrician

● N/A

Naval Structural Engineer

● Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int