Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 22, 2021

Swire Shipping Opens New Office in Lae Port

The proximity of the new premises to the Lae Port will enable Swire Shipping to be closer to its customers, partners and community. (Photo: Swire Shipping)

Swire Shipping officially opened its Lae office on February 19, 2021, strengthening its commitment to customers and communities in Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the region. The new office will provide customers and partners with easy access to the Lae Port which is less than a kilometer away.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Alistair Skingley, Country Manager for Swire Shipping in PNG, and attended by Swire Shipping’s customers, partners and employees. Guests enjoyed a traditional dance performance by a local group over food after viewing the newly furnished office.

Skingley said, “Swire Shipping has been trading in PNG since 1941 and we are delighted to celebrate the official opening of our new office in Lae today. The Lae Port is PNG’s busiest port and our vessels make regular port calls there. We wanted to be situated nearby so that we can be closer to our partners and better serve our customers and the community.”

