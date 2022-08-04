28993 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, August 4, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 4, 2022

The Swedish Club Opens Singapore Office

Brian Png, Team Manager for The Swedish Club's Singapore office (Photo: The Swedish Club)

Brian Png, Team Manager for The Swedish Club's Singapore office (Photo: The Swedish Club)

The Swedish Club announced it has opened a new full-service office in Singapore, responsible for members in Singapore and other markets in Asia, including India, Japan and Thailand.

Brian Png, Team Manager for the Singapore office, said, "Singapore is widely recognized as one of the most important maritime hubs in the world, and the opening of this new office is an important step for The Swedish Club. It will complement Team Hong Kong and enable us jointly to fully capitalise on our all-in-one offering and secure and further enhance our position in Asia, strengthening the brand with enhanced underwriting, claims and loss prevention services.

"The Swedish Club has earned a reputation for the level of service it offers members and the quality and speed of its claims response. Our membership in Singapore has grown significantly over the past years, and a base in Singapore means that we are more accessible to our members, prospects and business partners and are able to offer support face to face.

"Importantly, being part of this unique shipping community offers the Club many opportunities for further expansion in this vibrant region."

Related News

Maritime Leaders Calls for Collaborative Spirit

 (Image: BunkerMetric)

Alfa Laval Acquires BunkerMetric

 © Eric BVD / Adobe Stock

Terminals at Port of Oakland Resume Regular Hours

 Copyright osabee/AdobeStock

VIDEO: "Things are about to change in a big way" for U.S. Offshore Wind

 From left: Yohei Sasakawa, Chairman, The Nippon Foundation; Mitsuyuki Unno, Executive Director, The Nippon Foundation; Shakir Shamshy, Director, DeepStar; and Pat Toomey, Manager, DeepStar. Image courtesy The Nippon Foundation

Nippon Foundation, DeepStar Launch Joint Decarbonization R&D Program

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Chief Engineer

● Faststream ● London, Uk

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Technical Superintendent

● Bismark Maritime Ltd ● Lae, Morobe Province, Papua New Guinea

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int