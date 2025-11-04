Subscribe
DFDS to Sell Freight Ferry for Fleet Optimization

November 4, 2025

Selandia Seaways is set to operate on DFDS' Tunis-Marseille route. © DFDS
Selandia Seaways is set to operate on DFDS' Tunis-Marseille route. © DFDS

DFDS has entered an agreement to sell the freight ferry (RoRo) Cappadocia Seaways as a part of DFDS’ ongoing fleet optimization.

After more than 23 years of service, DFDS is selling the freight ferry Cappadocia Seaways, following an evaluation of DFDS’s current and future capacity needs across its network.

The ferry has been a part of DFDS’ fleet operating in the Mediterranean network. In its place, DFDS will deploy Selandia Seaways which is a 197m long freight ferry with a capacity up to 2,772 lane meters, equivalent to 177 trailers.

Selandia Seaways is set to operate on the Tunis-Marseille route, while the freight ferry Gallipoli Seaways, will replace Cappadocia Seaways on the Mersin–Trieste route. The Tunis-Marseille route has seen steady volume growth over the years and with Selandia Seaways, DFDS is well-positioned to further develop the route in the coming years and sustain the growth momentum.

DFDS operates six routes within its Mediterranean business unit, using a fleet of 17 vessels connecting Türkiye, North Africa and Europe. DFDS’ total ferry route network consists of 30 routes of which 17 are freight-only routes and 13 are combined freight and passenger routes.

Ferry Ro Ro Freight Fleet Optimization

