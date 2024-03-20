Subscribe
Search

ABB to Supply Shore Connection System for DEME’s Fleet in Vlissingen Port

March 20, 2024

DEME’s Offshore Base in Vlissingen (Credit: DEME Group)
DEME’s Offshore Base in Vlissingen (Credit: DEME Group)

ABB has secured a contract to deliver shore connection installations that will enable DEME’s fleet to avoid emissions when berthed in the Port of Vlissingen in the Netherlands.

ABB’s shore connection technology will support DEME’s long-term decarbonization strategy, providing the flexibility required to adapt to changing grid capabilities.

Shore connection enables the diverse fleet of dredgers, offshore construction and support vessels to avoid carbon emissions by shutting off their engines and drawing on shore power while at berth.

DEME has set itself a goal of cutting 40% from the greenhouse gases generated by its fleet by 2030 compared to 2008, moving significantly ahead of the revised emissions reduction target set by the International Maritime Organization in 2023.

ABB will install shore power to connect to suitably equipped vessels calling at Vlissingen’s DEME base by the end of 2024, as part of the ‘Temporary Shore Power Grant Scheme for Marine Vessels 2022 – 2023’, a government-supported initiative that stimulates the construction and use of shore power facilities in Dutch seaports.

Ultimately planned as a 2MvA converter, ABB’s shoreside shore connection will run at a lower 1.75MvA until the local grid can deliver sufficient capacity between the substation and the power outlet at the dock. In a straightforward installation, the entire solution will be housed in two ISO containers – one 40-ft unit and the other 20-ft unit.

“This project is part of DEME’s wider strategy to integrate its sustainable business goals with daily operations.

“DEME has high ambitions regarding CO₂ reductions, and we are proud to be the first Belgian marine contractor who achieved the highest level of the CO₂ performance ladder, which is widely used in the Netherlands and Belgium,” said Marc De Boom, Department Manager, DEME Base Vlissingen.

“We are delighted to have secured this significant shore connection contract and look forward to working with DEME to support its ambitious commitments for maritime decarbonization.

“Given the diversity of the DEME fleet, this is a key reference for our shore power technology, showing that almost any type of vessel can avoid emissions by connecting to shore power at the quay,” added Frank van Delden, Account Manager, ABB Marine & Ports.

Offshore Ports Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Batteries Infrastructure Decarbonization Shore Power

Related Logistics News

© Steve Bridge / Adobe Stock

Peel Ports and E.ON Building ‘UK’s Largest’ Solar Project...
© trekandphoto / Adobe Stock

MARAD Announces $500 Million in Funding for Port...
© anatoliy_gleb / Adobe Stock

Port of València Building Second Solar Plant
(Photo: Port of Antwerp-Bruges)

Bollard Capacity Boosted at PSA Antwerp’s ​Noordzee...
(Photo: Port of Long Beach)

Port of Long Beach Opens New Fireboat Stations
(Image: Crowley)

New Agreement to Kickstart Salem Offshore Wind Terminal

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

Securing Our Ports: Where to Start

Securing Our Ports: Where to Start
Fernstrum

Video

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Logistics News

Ten Organizations Team Up on Guidelines for Combating Illegal Wildlife Trafficking

Ten Organizations Team Up on Guidelines for Combating Illegal Wildlife Trafficking

Reliance Refusing Sovcomflot Oil Shipments

Reliance Refusing Sovcomflot Oil Shipments

Pakistan Port Attack Kills Two Soldiers, Eight Militants

Pakistan Port Attack Kills Two Soldiers, Eight Militants

Israel's Eilat Port Faces Layoffs Amid Red Sea Shipping Crisis

Israel's Eilat Port Faces Layoffs Amid Red Sea Shipping Crisis

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News