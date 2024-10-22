Subscribe
Search

CMA CGM and SUEZ Partner on Biomethane

October 22, 2024

Source: CMA CGM Group
Source: CMA CGM Group

CMA CGM Group and circular waste management company SUEZ have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a long-term industrial partnership on biomethane, a renewable fuel produced through waste recovery, to help decarbonise shipping in Europe.

Th agreement aims for:

• The supply by SUEZ of up to 100,000 tonnes of biomethane per year by 2030. This biomethane would be used by the CMA CGM Group for its gas-powered ships.

• The creation of a joint investment structure with an initial funding of 100 million euros ($108 million) for a first stage by 2030 to develop biomethane production facilities. These sites, initially located in Europe, would supply both CMA CGM Group and other players in the sector.

• Joint research and development initiatives aimed at designing innovative technologies for the production of biofuels, in particular via a hydrothermal gasification process.

CMA CGM Group has set itself the goal of achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050. The group has invested $18 billion in orders for 131 vessels capable of using low-carbon energies (biomethane, biomethanol and synthetic fuels), which will be operational by 2028.

The group is also working alongside energy providers to develop production facilities and supply chains for these fuels.

SUEZ has extensive expertise in the production of local and sustainable energy and secondary raw materials from waste to support the decarbonization of local authorities and industrial customers. Through its circular solutions, SUEZ enabled its clients to avoid the emission of 6.4 million tonnes of CO2 in 2023. In particular, the company converts 5 million tonnes of waste into energy every year, and produced 382 GWh of biomethane in 2023.

Shipbuilding Container Ships Europe BioLNG Green Ports

Related Logistics News

© hecke71 / Adobe Stock

Romania Approves Railroad Funding for Black Sea Port of...
(Photo: Port of Newcastle)

Port of Newcastle Gearing Up for Hydrogen
© Vadim / Adobe Stock

Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Ports Push Insurance Rates Up
A distinctive feature of the new ship design are the OceanWings sails which can be raised and lowered as needed. Preliminary estimates indicate that the sails could reduce energy consumption by around 10% over time. Rendering by Vard, courtesty Hurtigruten

Can a Cruise Vessel Really Be Zero Emission? Hurtigruten...
Jan De Nul's dredger Fernão de Magalhães at work in Morocco. The same type of vessel will be used for the port of Valencia. (Photo: Jan De Nul Group)

New Container Quay to Be Built at Port of Valencia
Copyright Everything by Rachan/AdobeStock

Cyber Threats to Maritime Vessels Grow Exponentially

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Cavotec Tallies New Shore Power Orders for Mediterranean Ports

Cavotec Tallies New Shore Power Orders for Mediterranean Ports

Klaipėda Port Launches Major Green Hydrogen Initiative

Klaipėda Port Launches Major Green Hydrogen Initiative

PSA to Trial Amperesand’s Solid-state Transformer Technology

PSA to Trial Amperesand’s Solid-state Transformer Technology

"K" Line puts Inmarsat NexusWave to the Test

"K" Line puts Inmarsat NexusWave to the Test

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Global wind power set to get record share of electricity market: Maguire
Union Pacific's Q3 earnings increases on improving volumes and robust pricing
Southwest Airlines reports surprise Q3 revenue on better rates