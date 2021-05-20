28872 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Friday, May 21, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

May 20, 2021

Suez Canal Revenues Reach $552 Million in April

(Photo: Suez Canal Authority)

(Photo: Suez Canal Authority)

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said on Thursday its revenues in April were $552 million compared with $476 million in the same month last year.

The canal's authority said 1,814 ships transited in April, up from 1,731 ships in the same month last year.

A massive container ship blocked the waterway in late March causing a huge backlog of vessels waiting for passage in what is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia.


(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Chris Reese)

