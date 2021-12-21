28939 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 21, 2021

Suez Canal to Reduce Rebates on Tolls for LNG Carriers

© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

Egypt's Suez Canal will reduce rebates on canal tolls for liquefied natural gas carriers from Jan. 1 till June 30, the canal authority said in a circular published on its website on Tuesday.

The rebates to LNG tankers operating between the American Gulf, ports South of the American Gulf, and the Gulf and ports at west of India till Kochi port will have a rebate of 30% of Suez Canal normal tolls, while eastern ports to Kochi port up to Singapore will have a rebate of 55%, and Singapore ports and its eastern ports will have a rebate of 70%.


(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Related News

HPA supervises planning and construction of shore-based power facilities at the Burchardkai, Tollerort and Eurogate container terminals, as well as Steinwerder and HafenCity cruise terminals. (Photo: Hamburg Port Authority)

Port of Hamburg Building New Shore Power Facilities

Prince Frederik to Address WindEurope Event

Furgo Backs Australia’s Hydrographic Program

 Photo courtesy Hatenboer-Water

Tech File: Hatenboer-Water Develops "Plastic Free @Sea" Concept

 Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

QMED Oiler

● Rockville, Maryland, United States

2nd Officer

● Ukraine

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command

2nd Mate - UnCruise Adventures

● Seattle, Washington, United States

Engineer

● Dubai, Dubai, U.A.E.
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int