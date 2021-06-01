28877 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 1, 2021

Stoltenberg Joins VIKAND as Non-executive Director

Klaus Stoltenberg (Photo: VIKAND Solutions)

Klaus Stoltenberg (Photo: VIKAND Solutions)

Maritime medical operations and public health provider VIKAND Solutions announced it has appointed Klaus Stoltenberg as non-executive director for commercial shipping.

Stoltenberg brings a wealth of experience to VIKAND. He is currently the co-owner of Constellation ApS, and was formerly the Chairman of Global Shipping, Deutsche Bank where he managed a team of corporate finance and shipping experts. He has also served as Global Head of Ship and Aircraft Finance for NORD/LB; Head of Transport, Export and Trade Finance for Deka Bank; and, increasing complex roles and responsibilities with KfW, notably as Deputy Head of Ship Finance and General Manager, Special Assets.

Peter Hult, VIKAND CEO, said, “Klaus’s experience and insight will significantly contribute to introducing the VIKAND Direct Program to the commercial maritime industry.  He will help VIKAND in engaging and explaining how it delivers a one-of-a-kind proactive and comprehensive healthcare solution to his vast network in the maritime industry.”

Klaus Stoltenberg, comments, “Addressing the need for proactive healthcare for commercial shipping crews has become even more critical in the post-COVID world. We all have read how crew have been stranded onboard with little access to the outside world during the pandemic and their challenges to get medical care. With VIKAND’s proactive health care approach bundled with the deep knowledge, experience and use of current technologies, I believe we can help shipowners and managers to significantly enhance access to healthcare support while improving the bottom line for the operator. I am thrilled to join VIKAND and have the chance to be a part of changing the way healthcare is provided in the maritime industry.”

Related News

© Lammert Melk / MarineTraffic.com

Signal Maritime Launches MR Tanker Pool

 © aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

China Posts Rapid Trade Growth in April

 © hit1912 / Adobe Stock

Sea Change: Global Freight Sails Out of the Digital Dark Ages

 (Photo: LAPSSET)

First Ships Dock at Kenya's Lamu Deep Water Port

 © Piotr Krzeslak/AdobeStock

BIMCO: U.S. Coarse Grain "Madness" Triples Ton-Mile Demand

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Marine Fuel Analyst for a shipping MNC -Dubai - Client of Nevoxel (www.nevoxel.com)

Port Engineer

● Richmond, CA, United States

Maritime Purchaser - Constanta - Romania

● Constanta, Constanta, Romania

HSSE Manager for a shipping MNC - Mumbai( Client of Nevoxel)

Fishing Charter Captain

● Dauphin Island, AL, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int