Stena Line and ABP tp Build Freight Ferry Terminal at Port of Immingham

Swedish ferry operator Stena Line, in partnership with Associated British Ports (ABP), has announced plans to move forward with an investment exceeding £200 million to construct a new freight ferry terminal at the Port of Immingham. This development follows the recent approval of a Development Consent Order (DCO) by the UK Government, allowing construction to commence on the new Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) ferry terminal.

The collaboration was formalized in 2022, when Stena Line and ABP signed a 50-year agreement, granting the ferry company operational control over the new terminal. This long-term partnership aims to stimulate economic growth in North-East England, particularly in the burgeoning unaccompanied freight sector.

Stena Line, one of the world's leading ferry operators with 20 routes and 40 vessels across Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, is set to enhance its presence in Lincolnshire. Immingham is emerging as a vital logistics hub for the company, which currently offers two daily services from the Humber region to the Netherlands. Additionally, Stena’s parent company has recently acquired full ownership of the transport and logistics firm NTEX, which is based in the port.

With rising customer demand in the region, Stena Line is expanding its operations to accommodate the need for additional capacity. The new RoRo terminal will provide a strategic solution, offering direct access to the Humber Estuary. This location will facilitate quicker sailing times and enable the use of larger vessels, effectively meeting the increasing freight demands from exporters and importers throughout the region and beyond.

Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line said: “We are very pleased that the Secretary of State has approved the new RoRo terminal at the Port of Immingham. The port is of great strategic importance to Stena Line and we will aim to build on the success we have seen in the unaccompanied freight market.

“This is a long-term commitment for us and will be integral to expanding our freight operations on our routes between the UK and Continental Europe to serve demand. Coupled with Stena’s recent acquisition of NTEX, we’re looking forward to this development expanding our business and strengthening our position in the North-East England market.”

Henrik Pedersen, CEO of ABP said: “We are delighted that the Development Consent Order (DCO) for the Immingham Eastern Ro-Ro Terminal (IERRT) has been granted. This approval marks a significant milestone in our mission to Keep Britain Trading through enhancing the UK's logistics infrastructure and bolstering trade capacity across the North Sea. We will be reviewing the conditions within the DCO approval and are committed to delivering a viable and compliant project.

“The IERRT project is a key component of our strategy to strengthen the UK's supply chains and improve trade connectivity, whilst also bringing substantial economic benefits including the creation of hundreds of jobs during construction and ongoing operations. We are confident that, with the necessary adjustments, we can proceed on schedule to begin construction in 2025 and complete the project by 2026.”

Simon Bird, Regional Director of the Humber ports said: “This is fantastic news for the Humber and the UK more generally. The IERRT development significantly increases the Port of Immingham’s capability and capacity for handling unaccompanied freight units across the North Sea.

“This additional capacity is required to meet the identified growing commercial demand whilst at the same time strengthening the Humber Estuary’s contribution to an effective, efficient, competitive and resilient UK Ro-Ro freight sector. IERRT also responds to the trend for larger RoRo vessels, requiring larger port infrastructure and landside space.

“As well as supporting and growing jobs in the businesses using IERRT, the project itself is the source of additional employment. It will create c700 jobs during the construction phase and then c200 permanent jobs once fully operational.”

Carl Johan Hellner, Chief Operating Officer, Ports and Terminals, Stena Line added: “This announcement is a testament to the success of Stena Line’s partnership with ABP. We look forward to building on the collaboration further to secure long-term value for our customers and support the future of UK trade growth.”