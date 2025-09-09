Subscribe
Stena Bulk Appoints Seasystems as Exclusive Global Partner for Jettyless LNG Technology

September 9, 2025

Jettyless Floating Terminal (JFT). © Stena Bulk
Jettyless Floating Terminal (JFT). © Stena Bulk

Tanker shipping company Stena Bulk has signed a cooperation agreement with Seasystems AS to expand the global reach of its jettyless LNG infrastructure technologies.

Under the partnership, Seasystems will exclusively market, sell, and deliver Stena Bulk’s proprietary Extended FSU/FSRU Mooring (EFM) system and Jettyless Floating Terminal (JFT) technology. Stena Bulk retains full ownership of the patented technologies, which will remain part of the company’s portfolio.

Developed by Stena Bulk, the jettyless systems enable LNG storage and transfer without the need for traditional jetties or costly fixed infrastructure. By requiring only a suitable near-shore or offshore location with sufficient water depth, the technologies deliver flexible, safe, and cost-efficient LNG import and export solutions, even in harsh operating environments.

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

US Container Imports Rise in August

