Dual Pre-FEED Wins Propel ECOnnect’s LNG IQuay Regas Terminal

ECOnnect Energy has signed two pre-Front End Engineering and Design (pre-FEED) contracts for its IQuay Regas Terminal, a modular floating regasification system designed to offer faster, more flexible alternatives to conventional onshore and floating LNG terminals.

The IQuay Regas Terminal combines a Floating Storage Unit (FSU), a modular floating regasification platform known as the R-Class, and either subsea or floating pipelines for high-pressure gas transfer to shore. The system’s compact, scalable architecture is aimed at accelerating LNG import readiness in regions facing infrastructure and energy security challenges.

One of the newly awarded studies targets a market under pressure to secure new gas supplies quickly. The IQuay Regas Terminal’s ability to be deployed in less than 20 months provides a key advantage over traditional terminals that require years to complete, according to the company.

Designed for harsh offshore conditions, the system integrates advanced mooring, safety and automation features to ensure continuous performance in demanding marine environments.

The second study focuses on a site with limited onshore permitting capacity and strict environmental constraints. In this case, the IQuay’s floating modular layout allows minimal coastal infrastructure and civil works while ensuring compliance with local regulations. Its compatibility with existing FSUs without extensive modification reduces project costs and execution risk, while scalable regas capacity supports phased development.

Overview of a possible configuration of the IQuay Regas Terminal (Credit: ECOnnect Energy)

Global regasification demand is outpacing the availability of purpose-built Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRUs), with shipyard capacity and conversion costs proving major bottlenecks. ECOnnect claims its IQuay Regas Terminal addresses this gap by providing a fast-track, cost-effective solution for small to mid-scale LNG import projects that would otherwise struggle to reach commercial viability.

Built on ECOnnect’s patented transfer technology portfolio, the IQuay Regas Terminal offers a complete low-impact floating infrastructure package, the company said. Its modularity enables future adaptation for renewable energy integration or carbon capture and storage (CCS) systems. Designed for sensitive marine environments, the platform minimizes seabed disturbance and operational footprint while maintaining stability and efficiency in gas transfer.

The IQuay C-Class system in operation, demonstrating proven semi-submersible technology (Credit: ECOnnect Energy)

The company’s technology lineup also includes the C-Class and R-Class semi-submersible platforms. The C-Class enables flexible ship-to-ship transfers between LNG carriers and FSUs, while the R-Class adds regasification capability to the same proven design, enhancing deployment flexibility in diverse offshore conditions.

“These studies highlight the value and flexibility of the IQuay solutions in addressing key industry challenges. We are excited to collaborate with our clients on exploring how the IQuay Regas Terminal can drive both sustainability and operational excellence,” said Morten Christophersen, CEO of ECOnnect Energy.