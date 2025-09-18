Subscribe
Search

South Africa's Transnet Agrees Equipment Deal with Liebherr

September 18, 2025

© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock
© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

South Africa's logistics company Transnet on Thursday said it has agreed a 10-year partnership deal with German equipment maker Liebherr for the supply of cranes as it seeks to upgrade and modernize its port operations.

The two parties have also agreed on a 20-year asset management program, which will see Liebherr provide equipment maintenance, repairs and spares, Transnet said in a statement.

The state-owned Transnet, which operates South Africa's ports and freight rail network, has been struggling to provide adequate services due to under-investment. Its port operations have been hobbled by equipment shortages, often leading to lengthy backlogs that have impacted retailers and exporters.

"This strategic collaboration empowers us to significantly boost operational efficiency, streamline port logistics, and reduce long-term operational costs," Transnet Port Terminals Chief Executive Officer Jabu Mdaki said.

Transnet said it had already placed substantial orders for Liebherr equipment, including four ship-to-shore (STS) cranes for the Durban port. It has also ordered 48 rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes for the Durban and Cape Town terminals.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nelson Banya)

Infrastructure Container Cranes

Related Logistics News

Source: PACECO

Port of Long Beach Orders Two Ship-to-Shore Cranes
© MELTRIC

MELTRIC Introduces the P66 Industrial Plug and Receptacle
(Credit: Port of Tyne)

UK's Port of Tyne Unveils $200M Upgrade Plan to Back...
© Konecranes

OPCSA Orders Eight Hybrid Konecranes RTG Cranes
Source: Port of Auckland

Port of Auckland Commences Upgrade of Bledisloe North and...
© vladsv / Adobe Stock

DOE Grants Lake Charles LNG Additional Time to Commence...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

South Africa's Transnet Agrees Equipment Deal with Liebherr

South Africa's Transnet Agrees Equipment Deal with Liebherr

Port of Long Beach Orders Two Ship-to-Shore Cranes

Port of Long Beach Orders Two Ship-to-Shore Cranes

MELTRIC Introduces the P66 Industrial Plug and Receptacle

MELTRIC Introduces the P66 Industrial Plug and Receptacle

Port Houston Maintains Steady Growth in Q3

Port Houston Maintains Steady Growth in Q3

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Tunnel under the Alps connects Italy and Austria
S.African Transnet signs port equipment agreement with Liebherr
Wall Street Journal, September 19,