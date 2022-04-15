SOHAR Port Names Hoogsteden CEO

SOHAR Port and Freezone announced the appointment of Emile Hoogsteden as the new chief executive officer of SOHAR Port, a joint venture of the Port of Rotterdam Authority and ASYAD Group.

Hoogsteden succeeds Mark Geilenkirchen effective July 1, 2022.

Located in northern Oman, SOHAR is one of the fastest-growing Port and Freezone complexes in the world, capable of welcoming the world’s largest container vessels. To date, the company has attracted close to US$ 30 billion in investments by serving industries such as metals, raw materials and plastics, among others.