New Soda Ash Shipping Facility to be Built in Vancouver, US

Belgian multinational chemical company Solvay and Vancouver Bulk Terminal are teaming up for the redevelopment of Terminal 2, Berth 7 at the Port of Vancouver USA, in Washington state.

Reconstruction is set to begin in 2024 and expected to be completed by early 2026. The facility is poised to become a key global outlet for the export of soda ash from North America emphasizing design, efficiency and sustainability.

The newly designed terminal will have the capability to annually process more than 2.5 million tons of soda ash. The expanded capacity will support the previously announced expansion of Solvay's Green River, Wyoming soda ash operations. The terminal will also add export capacity to the growing North American soda ash industry.

"We are excited to work with Vancouver Bulk Terminal and the Port of Vancouver to develop a state-of-the-art facility that will allow Solvay to serve our international customers sustainably for the foreseeable future,” said Brian Kebart, president of Solvay American Soda.

With custom-built infrastructure, Terminal 2 will be tailored for bulk soda ash storage and handling, implementing innovative solutions to reduce the port’s ecological footprint. VBT’s plans include improved rail service, all new enclosed storage and conveyance, and a modern efficient ship loader design.

Brian Johnson, a director of Vancouver Bulk Terminals and chief commercial officer at Nautilus International Holding Corporation, said, “After working with the port to execute a 30-year lease, we are very excited to take the next step in our plans to modernize the terminal and provide an efficient long-term gateway for Solvay to reach the global marketplace with a key component needed for numerous green economy products.”

“The Port of Vancouver USA is incredibly excited to welcome Solvay to the port and grow our role as a leading ‘green energy gateway’ on the U.S. West Coast. Not only is soda ash a critical commodity for a vibrant economy, it’s essential for manufacturing of the lithium ion batteries that power EV’s and the glass panels used in the solar industry,” said Alex Strogen, chief commercial officer for the Port of Vancouver USA. “This partnership with the port, Vancouver Bulk Terminal and Solvay equates to more jobs here locally, and more economic diversity for the port and therefore the Vancouver community in the years ahead.”