Subscribe
Search

Snam Finalizes Purchase of FSRU for Ravenna

December 4, 2023

Snam headquarters in San Donato Milanese, Italy (Photo: Snam)
Snam headquarters in San Donato Milanese, Italy (Photo: Snam)

Snam has finalized the 400 million euro acquisition of a new floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal that will be located offshore from the city of Ravenna, the Italian gas grid operator said on Monday.

The new ship dubbed BW Singapore has a storage capacity of about 170,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas and a regasification capacity of about 5 billion cubic meters per year and will help Italy to diversify its energy supplies.

The floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) is expected to start operations in 2025.

That will follow the conclusion of the related permitting and regulatory process, and finalizing the works needed for mooring and connecting it to the transportation network, which have already started.


(Reuters - Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Keith Weir)

LNG Europe Natural Gas FSRU

Related Logistics News

© wifesun / Adobe Stock

Ukraine Says 151 Ships Have Used Black Sea Corridor
© glebzter / Adobe Stock

Marsh, Lloyd's, Ukraine Launch War Risk Ship Insurance to...
© Anatoly Kolodey / Adobe Stock

Egypt Expected to Resume LNG Exports in December or...
© KKF / Adobe Stock

US Working with Allies Over Sanctions on Russian Arctic...
© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

Baltic Dry Index Falls for 10th Straight Session
(Photo: Crowley)

Crowley to Launch LNG Bunkering at Panama Canal's Pacific...

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

China Unlikely to Repeat Last Winter's Surge of Fuel Exports

China Unlikely to Repeat Last Winter's Surge of Fuel Exports

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

Snam Finalizes Purchase of FSRU for Ravenna

Snam Finalizes Purchase of FSRU for Ravenna

"AI is the Game Changer"

"AI is the Game Changer"

Port invest in Zero-Emission Cargo Handlers

Port invest in Zero-Emission Cargo Handlers

Armstrong Tapped to Lead Babcock Marine Sector

Armstrong Tapped to Lead Babcock Marine Sector

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News