SITC and Xiamen Port Cooperate on Logistics

SITC signed a framework agreement with Xiamen Port Holdings Group on January 10 that aims to jointly boost logistics.

Headquarter based in Hong Kong, SITC is an intra-Asia shipping logistics company. Its business scope covers container liner shipping, ship management, ship brokering, international freight forwarding, shipping agency, customs clearance, project logistics and more.

The new agreement will see the two parties focus their cooperation on route network layout, international transit, full logistics service chain, cross-border e-commerce, hinterland cargo source expansion, port intelligence and digital transformation.

Cai Liqun, Chairman of Xiamen Port Holding Group, said the port, as a member of Fujian Port Group, hopes to further strengthen the cooperation with SITC and Xiamen Port, Fuzhou Port, Quanzhou Port and other ports.

He says Xiamen Port has great potential in the construction of the "Belt and Road", and SITC Holdings has the ability to allocate global shipping resources. The two parties can further complement each other's advantages, explore ways to deepen cooperation, and jointly build an international container hub port "based in Xiamen, radiating the southeast coast, laying out the Belt and Road and going global."

A day after the signing, the SITC Xiamen Depot Empty Container Center was officially put into operation. As a strategic cooperation project between SITC and Xiamen Port, Xiamen Oceanwide United Empty Container Center is committed to optimizing resource allocation, improving logistics service efficiency and promoting sustainable development.

Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of SITC, CEO Yang Xianxiang, stated: “Our cooperation with Xiamen Port enables us to jointly build a green and intelligent empty container center. We will adopt advanced energy-saving technology and clean energy, strengthen resource recycling and reduce the impact on the environment. This measure will not only improve the sustainable development level of the port and shipping industry, but also establish new opportunities for the green development of Xiamen Port.”

As the first yard in Xiamen Port to successfully apply intelligent information systems, the center has now fully achieved paperless operation, improving operational efficiency and accuracy.



