Singapore Sets Arrival Tonnage Record

The Port of Singapore has registered a record three billion gross tonnage (GT) in annual vessel arrival tonnage.

The record was reached with the arrival of the 8,628 TEU, 98,799 GT Singapore-flagged container ship, ONE Olympus, at the Pasir Panjang Terminal on December 25, 2023.

The annual vessel arrival tonnage at the Port of Singapore for 2023 is expected to reach just over three billion GT in 2023, up from 2.83 billion GT in 2022.

The record was marked at an event organised by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and attended by Chee Hong Tat, Acting Minister for Transport. Chee said that the Port of Singapore’s most important success factor, which enabled this milestone achievement, was the strong tripartite co-operation which existed between the unions, industry and government. He noted that while others could try to replicate the port’s hardware, infrastructure, technologies and operating systems, “many find it difficult to replicate our trusted tripartite ecosystem in Singapore. This is one of the key elements which gives us an edge to stay ahead of the competition and to take Maritime Singapore to even greater heights.”

MPA Chief Executive, Teo Eng Dih, said, “We are humbled that Singapore continues to be a choice port of call. We will continue to work with all our tripartite stakeholders to improve the efficiency and safety of our port. The launch of the Just-in-Time (JIT) Planning and Coordination Platform on October 1 this year for vessels calling at PSA terminals and Jurong Port is one such initiative. The JIT Platform will help to improve vessel turnarounds and optimise port calls, and thereby reduce greenhouse gas emissions from ships. It will be extended progressively to all vessels calling into Singapore from January 2024.”



