Subscribe
Search

China Watching CK Hutchison Ports Deal Closely

April 27, 2025

Source: CK Hutchison
Source: CK Hutchison

China's top market regulator said on Sunday it was paying close attention to CK Hutchison's planned sale of most of its port operations to a BlackRock-led consortium and parties to the deal should not try to avoid an antitrust review.

The sale by the Hong Kong conglomerate, which contains two ports along the strategically important Panama Canal, has become highly politicised amid intensifying U.S.-Sino trade tensions.

"No concentration of undertakings shall be implemented without approval, otherwise legal liability will be incurred," the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

The statement was in response to a Wall Street Journal article on April 16. The MSC shipping empire, which is part of the BlackRock consortium, has held discussions on moving ahead with the bulk of the deal while disputes over the two Panama ports are resolved, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal has two components with different ownership structures - one for the Panama ports and one for everything else, the report added.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants to take back the Panama Canal and has hailed the deal as a "reclaiming" of the waterway. Chinese state media, however, have criticised the planned sale as a betrayal of China's interests.

Trump said on Saturday that American military and commercial ships should be allowed to travel through the Panama Canal and Suez Canal free of charge.

Tycoon Li Ka-shing's CK Hutchison announced last month it would sell its 80% holding in the ports business which encompasses 43 ports in 23 countries. The business has an enterprise value, which includes debt, of $22.8 billion.

Singapore's PSA International, which owns the other 20%, is also exploring a sale of its holding, sources have said.

Overall the Hong Kong conglomerate has interests in 53 ports. Ports in Hong Kong and mainland China were not included in the deal.


(Reuters - Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Ports Government Update Regulation Panama Canal

Related Logistics News

On April 17, 2025, the Office of the US Trade Representative published a notice of action implementing its port fee proposal. Credit: Adobe Stock/Kealia

USTR Implements Port Fee Proposal
© Mongkolchon / Adobe Stock

Trump Announces at Least 10% Tariff on All Imports
© Paweł Michałowski / Adobe Stock

US Fossil Fuel, Farm Groups Rail Against Trump Port Fee...
Copyright Postmodern Studio/AdobeStock

Proposed Port Fees Could Choke U.S. Coal, Ag Exports
Socep SA Romania (Socep) had a new Konecranes drive retrofitted to one non-Konecranes ship-to-shore (STS) crane at their container terminal in Constanta. Credit: Konecranes

Konecranes Port Services Upgrades
© florynstudio3 / Adobe Stock

HarborLab Launches AI-Powered Disbursement Tool for Port...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

CMA CGM to Acquire Turkish Borusan's Logistics Subsidiary

CMA CGM to Acquire Turkish Borusan's Logistics Subsidiary

China Watching CK Hutchison Ports Deal Closely

China Watching CK Hutchison Ports Deal Closely

Death Toll from Blast at Iranian Port Rises to 40

Death Toll from Blast at Iranian Port Rises to 40

Mexico Expands Its Largest Port in Bet on Economic Growth and Global Trade

Mexico Expands Its Largest Port in Bet on Economic Growth and Global Trade

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Source: US to hold Alaska LNG summit and urge Japan, South Korea, and other countries to support the project
Maguire: The clever US state that thrives under Trump
Vehicle Carriers Seek Relief from Wide US Port Fees