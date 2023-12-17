Singapore and Japan Agree Green Shipping Corridor

The Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Singapore (MOT) and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan (MLIT) have signed a memorandum of cooperation to establish the Singapore – Japan Green and Digital Shipping Corridor.

Japan is one of Singapore’s top 10 trading partners, and the trade volume between the two countries totaled S$65 billion in 2022.

Under the collaboration, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will work together with six Japanese ports – the Port of Tokyo, Port of Yokohama and Port of Kawasaki supporting the Kanto Region, the Port of Osaka and the Port of Kobe supporting the Kansai Region and the Port of Nagoya supporting the Chubu Region.

These ports are the key nodes for the major economic regions of Kanto, Kansai and Chubu. They handled a combined cargo total of about 57 million tonnes in 2020, representing a significant proportion of total cargo handled in Japan. They have also been respectively embarking on various initiatives under the MLIT’s overarching Carbon Neutral Port plan.

The MPA and the Japanese port partners aim to embark on pilot projects and trials for alternative marine fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen. They will also develop the necessary bunkering infrastructure, standards and training, and encourage development and adoption of technologies to decarbonize port infrastructure.

The nations will identify and implement digital solutions to streamline port clearance processes. They will also exchange information and best practices on maritime cybersecurity risks as well as other aspects of maritime digitalization.



