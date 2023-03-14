Subscribe
PSA Sines Orders Six Automated RTG Cranes from Konecranes

March 14, 2023

© Taina Sohlman / Adobe Stock
© Taina Sohlman / Adobe Stock

PSA Sines, the Portuguese subsidiary of PSA International, has purchased six electric-powered automated rubber-tired gantry (aRTG) systems from Konecranes for delivery in the first quarter of 2024.

The fully automated cranes will improve efficiency, performance predictability and safety at PSA Sines as well as support the terminal’s expansion plans. When its new phase is completed, the terminal will almost double its annual handling capacity from 2.3 to 4.1 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEU).

The new aRTGs will have the capability to stack up to five containers, instead of only three with straddle carriers. Truck handling and exceptions will be managed via a remote operating station (ROS) for increased safety, by minimizing man-machine interaction.

“This equipment is PSA Sines’ first venture into automated yard equipment. We need a supplier with the experience, service support and know-how in automating the truck lanes and yard stacking operations. It is also essential that the supplier can integrate their equipment with our in-house Equipment Control System. Konecranes is able to give us the confidence in their ability to meet our needs,” said Balachandran Krishnamurthi, Director (Projects) at PSA Sines.

“Our collaboration with PSA Sines is an excellent example of Konecranes’ path to port automation, where container terminals improve productivity and safety in manageable steps. From smart features to full automation, the path can include supervised operations, to remote operations, to smoothly introduce the power of automation,” said Jussi Sarpio, Director, Automated Yard Cranes, Port Solutions, Konecranes.

