Simpson Spence Young to Open Genoa Office

Shipbroker Simpson Spence Young (SSY) on Wednesday revealed it will open a new office in Genoa, Italy.

The new SSY Genoa office will open this Autumn. Initially, the team that will be based there will focus on dry cargo, specifically handy, supramax and panamax, with a number of individuals from a local shipbroking firm joining the team.

SSY's global head of dry cargo, Stanko Jekov, said, “We’re very pleased to be establishing a base in Genoa and continuing to grow our Dry Cargo division. I’m also delighted to welcome a very talented team to the SSY group, and we look forward to working with them on new opportunities in this region.”