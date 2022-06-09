MSC Signs On with Kongsberg Digital to 'Digitalize' 500 Ships

Kongsberg Digital and MSC has signed a contract for digitalizing MSC’s entire fleet consisting of approximately 500 vessels with Vessel Insight.

“This is a very important contract for MSC as making our fleet more sustainable is one of our top priorities. With Kongsberg Digital and the Vessel Insight data infrastructure we will be able to optimize our vessel operations to become more effective, sustainable, and safer. The maritime industry is facing strict regulatory requirements to cut emissions and become more sustainable, and we are therefore very pleased and proud to have secured this contract. This is an important step on the way towards a greener operation”, says Gianluigi De Maio, SVP, Manager of Fleet-Network-Terminal Efficiency, MSC.

“As the world's largest shipping container line, MSC is playing a key role in facilitating trade all over the globe, but also in setting the standard in making the industry more sustainable through digitalization," said Hege Skryseth, president at Kongsberg Digital. "With Vessel Insight, MSC can contextualize data created by their vessels through our vessel-to-cloud infrastructure and use this to reduce emissions and optimize their entire fleet of container ships. Building on an already existing strong relationship with Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Digital will continue to build products in cooperation with MSC.”

The 5-year agreement includes delivery of Kongsberg Digital´s data infrastructure service Vessel Insight and Kongsberg Digital´s Vessel Performance application on the entire MCS’s owned fleet, consisting of approximately 500 vessels, plus options. MSC is already a digitally mature shipping company with many applications and systems in place. By using Kongsberg Digital´s vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure Vessel Insight, MSC will be able to achieve more transparency and improved utilization of data.