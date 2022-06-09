28973 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, June 9, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 9, 2022

MSC Signs On with Kongsberg Digital to 'Digitalize' 500 Ships

Photo courtesy MSC

Photo courtesy MSC

Kongsberg Digital and MSC has signed a contract for digitalizing MSC’s entire fleet consisting of approximately 500 vessels with Vessel Insight.

“This is a very important contract for MSC as making our fleet more sustainable is one of our top priorities. With Kongsberg Digital and the Vessel Insight data infrastructure we will be able to optimize our vessel operations to become more effective, sustainable, and safer. The maritime industry is facing strict regulatory requirements to cut emissions and become more sustainable, and we are therefore very pleased and proud to have secured this contract. This is an important step on the way towards a greener operation”, says Gianluigi De Maio, SVP, Manager of Fleet-Network-Terminal Efficiency, MSC.

“As the world's largest shipping container line, MSC is playing a key role in facilitating trade all over the globe, but also in setting the standard in making the industry more sustainable through digitalization,"  said Hege Skryseth, president at Kongsberg Digital. "With Vessel Insight, MSC can contextualize data created by their vessels through our vessel-to-cloud infrastructure and use this to reduce emissions and optimize their entire fleet of container ships. Building on an already existing strong relationship with Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Digital will continue to build products in cooperation with MSC.”

The 5-year agreement includes delivery of Kongsberg Digital´s data infrastructure service Vessel Insight and Kongsberg Digital´s Vessel Performance application on the entire MCS’s owned fleet, consisting of approximately 500 vessels, plus options. MSC is already a digitally mature shipping company with many applications and systems in place. By using Kongsberg Digital´s vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure Vessel Insight, MSC will be able to achieve more transparency and improved utilization of data.

Related News

From left: Yohei Sasakawa, Chairman, The Nippon Foundation; Mitsuyuki Unno, Executive Director, The Nippon Foundation; Shakir Shamshy, Director, DeepStar; and Pat Toomey, Manager, DeepStar. Image courtesy The Nippon Foundation

Nippon Foundation, DeepStar Launch Joint Decarbonization R&D Program

Prince Frederik to Address WindEurope Event

 Pieter Van Oord, CEO, Van Oord, graces the cover of the June 2022 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News.

VIDEO: One-on-One with Pieter van Oord, CEO, Van Oord

 Frank Morneau, former Commander of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) has joined ThayerMahan, Inc. as Special Advisor for unexploded ordnance (UXO) and munitions and explosives of concern (MEC).

Morneau Joins ThayerMahan to advise on UXO, MEC

 The GUH made several key senior leadership appointments to move forward its mission. L to R: Kirstin Gove, Trish Banks and Jacqui Taylor. Photo courtesy GUH

Global Underwater Hub Announces Appointments

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

ELECTRICAL INSPECTOR

● Libya

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

2nd Officer

● V.Ships Crew ● N/A

Public Health & Environmental Compliance Officer

● V.Ships Crew ● N/A

Lecturer 10 Months in Marine Transportation

● SUNY Maritime College ● Bronx, NY, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int