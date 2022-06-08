28973 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

ABB Signs 'Shore-to-Ship' Power deal for Cruise, Ferries in Port of Toulon

(Photo: ABB)

(Photo: ABB)

Port of Toulon, which handles over 1.6 million ferry and cruise passengers annually, has committed to ABB Shore Connection technology at a key stage in its sustainability drive.

With around 1,300 yearly calls from ferries and cruise vessels right in the heart of the city, the port of Toulon plays an important role in developing the attractiveness of the region for business and tourists. The port is also central to the “Zero-smoke stopovers” plan by the region of Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur (Région Sud PACA), which aims to electrify the docks of Toulon, Marseille and Nice to enable emission-free stays for vessels.

Shore-to-ship power connections allow ships to turn off diesel generators during port calls. For shipowners, this means savings on fuel and maintenance costs while switching to cleaner and more sustainable energy. Cruise and ferry passengers, as well as local residents benefit not only from cleaner air, but also from less noise and vibrations generated when ships are docked.

“The shore-to-ship power connection will eliminate more than 80 percent of pollutant emissions. It will also save 9,000 hours of vessels running on diesel annually. For the ferry activity in the city of Toulon alone, this adds up to a reduction in sulfur emissions equivalent to those of 50,000 cars in a year,” said Hubert Falco, President of the Toulon Provence Méditerranée Metropolis.

“Technically, this project is developing a new, intelligent smart grid power network using digital technology to manage energy flows from several interconnected sources. The infrastructure makes it possible to optimize overall energy efficiency while limiting the carbon footprint,” said Frédéric Mestivier, designer and technical director of the power project for the Toulon Provence Méditerranée Metropolis.

ABB is leading the consortium selected to manage and execute this turnkey project, with commissioning due in 2023.

