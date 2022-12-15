Subscribe
HGK Shipping Acquires BeKa HGK GmbH

December 15, 2022

HGK Shipping has been the sole shareholder of BeKa HGK GmbH since 14 December 2022. (from left) Christian Möhrmann, CFO HGK Shipping, Monique Hezel-Reyntjens, Managing Director BeKa HGK, Steffen Bauer, CEO HGK Shipping. Photo: HGK Shipping GmbH
Inland waterway shipping company HGK Shipping acquired the remaining 60% of BeKa HGK GmbH as of December 14, 2022, a strategic decision that the company says "significantly intensify its business activities on the Upper Rhine, Danube and Mosel rivers in its dry shipping division." The previous co-shareholder, Monique Hezel-Reyntjens, will continue to manage the business of BeKa HGK.  

With the takeover, BeKa HGK is assigned to the dry shipping corporate division within HGK Shipping. “We’re particularly strengthening our position for transporting fertilizers and agricultural products along the Upper Rhine, Danube and Mosel rivers through this takeover. This will especially have a significant effect within the network with our French subsidiary, HGK Logistics Sàrl, which has its headquarters in Metz,” says Steffen Bauer, the CEO of HGK Shipping.
BeKa HGK transports about 500,000 tonnes of goods along waterways in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Austria and Hungary every year. In addition to chartering inland waterway vessels, the services offered by the company include transhipment and storage as well as the pick-up and final delivery operations for combined traffic operations. The company was founded in 1982 and has its headquarters in Kehl am Rhein.

