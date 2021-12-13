28937 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 13, 2021

Nor-Shipping 2022 Postponed

Image courtesy Nor-Shipping

Image courtesy Nor-Shipping

As coronavirus infection rates are again on the rise, Nor-Shipping has taken the decision to postpone its upcoming exhibition and event program. 

The Nor-Shipping management team is engaging with stakeholders to plot the path forward, and an announcement on the timing of the next Nor-Shipping is expected before the end of this week.

“In a very fluid pandemic situation, with rapidly rising infection rates here in Norway and elsewhere, we believe the time has come to postpone our January program and try and create some clarity for our exhibitors and participants,” Director Sidsel Norvik said. “With that in mind, we will be spending the coming days carefully assessing the situation and planning the best route forwards. Our job is to serve and support this great business community, and we’re committed to doing so in a safe, responsible and considered manner. We’d like to ask everyone for their patience at present, and will return with a final decision on the next Nor-Shipping this week. Thank you all for your continued understanding and support.”

Related News

Jan Pieter Klaver will start as CEO of Royal IHC on January 1, 2022. Photo courtesy Royal IHC

Royal IHC Appoints Klaver CEO

 Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime. Image courtesy Inmarsat

The Satcom ‘Highway’ will Enable Maritime Digitalization & IoT Solutions

 Rear Admiral John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

INTERVIEW: RDML John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UK Hydrographic Office Appoints Peter Sparkes as Chief Executive

 Liza Unity will be Guyana's second FPSO in production. It recently reached the country's waters - Image Credit: SBM Offshore

Exxon Proposing to Build Supply Base for Guyana Project

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Eto on Bulk Carrier

● Ukraine

Drillers

● United Kingdom

Rigger

● Ukraine

BDM

● Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Mechanical Commissioning Engineer

● Ukraine
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int