Subscribe
Search

Shippers Launch Tender to Accelerate Zero-Emission Shipping

September 14, 2023

© EvrenKalinbacak / Adobe Stock
© EvrenKalinbacak / Adobe Stock

The Zero Emission Maritime Buyers Alliance (ZEMBA) has launched a Request for Proposals (RfP) for 600,000 TEUs over a three-year period on ocean vessels powered by zero-emission fuels.

This will help its member companies reduce nearly one million metric tonnes of carbon emissions, equivalent to taking 215,000 cars off the road. The RfP is the first major buyer-led initiative to accelerate the transition to zero-emission maritime fuels.    

ZEMBA was launched as a nonprofit membership organization in March 2023 by the Aspen Institute, Amazon, Patagonia, and Tchibo to fast-track commercial deployment of zero-emissions shipping services at scale. For this first tender, ZEMBA has secured more than 20 members, including: Amazon, Bauhaus, Brooks Running, Chewy, Electrolux Group, Flexport, Green Worldwide Shipping, IKEA, Levi Strauss & Co., lululemon, Meta, Moose Toys, New Balance, Nike, Patagonia, Philips, Schneider Electric, Sport-Thieme and Tchibo.

The ZEMBA RfP is seeking bids for shipping services, from individual carriers or consortiums, that achieve at least a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional fossil fuels on a lifecycle basis. Fuel choice will address safety and land use concerns, particularly those that relate to biogenic substances. Delivery of shipping services powered by new, cleaner fuels is anticipated in 2025.

ZEMBA will consider bids that meet the following criteria:

• Sufficient capacity to cover ZEMBA members’ aggregate demand of 600,000+ TEUs across a distance of 6,000 nautical miles/~11,000 km over three years.

• Access to fuels that provide GHG emission reductions of at least 90% compared to traditional fossil fuels on a lifecycle basis.

• Transparent fuel lifecycle emissions to validate emission reduction claims. This will be enabled through rigorous in-sector book-and-claim approaches that assure highly credible emissions reductions, while allowing companies to maintain reliable supply chains necessary for our global economy.

Through the RfP, ZEMBA will negotiate a “green premium” for the aggregated demand of its members. The green premium accounts for the added cost of operating a vessel using zero-emission fuels. Final contracting will be bilateral between ZEMBA members and the winning bidder. 

Additionally, as part of the RfP bidding process, ZEMBA is requesting vessel and fuel assurances from bidders. The winning bidder will also be required to provide third-party verification of the emissions reduction ZEMBA members can claim.

ZEMBA’s RfP was developed in association with partners from Lloyd’s Register, Neoteric Energy and Climate LLC, a specialized climate and energy advisory firm with experience running RfPs for the Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance (SABA), and the law firm of Pillsbury, as outside legal counsel.

ZEMBA is an initiative of Cargo Owners for Zero Emission Vessels (coZEV), a platform for cargo owners to work together toward a decarbonized maritime sector, facilitated by the Aspen Institute’s Energy and Environment Program. The coZEV 2040 Ambition Statement has united 19 global brands to date around an ambition to use zero-emission shipping for their ocean freight by 2040 exclusively.

Technology Marine Equipment Shipping Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Related Logistics News

Today the consolidation of all that AST offers is being rolled up and rolled out to the maritime industry with a single softwarepackage known as the Integrated Remote Asset Management System, or more simply, IRAMS. Image courtesy AST

AST Harnesses the Power of Connectivity, Digitalization
Ship recyclers attend the GMS online portal launch. Photo courtesy GMS

GMS Debuts Ship Recycling Portal
Source: Rystad Energy

CO2 Shipping on the Rise
(Photo: Hyster)

Hydrogen Fuel Cell ReachStacker Shipped to the Port of...
Catriona Savage, Chief Technology Officer, Silverstream Technologies. Image courtesy Silverstream Technologies

Savage Takes the CTO Seat at Silverstream
© searagen / Adobe Stock

Panama Canal to Extend Transit Restrictions

Interview

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Insight

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Video

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Logistics News

Shippers Launch Tender to Accelerate Zero-Emission Shipping

Shippers Launch Tender to Accelerate Zero-Emission Shipping

Battle Heats Up for Hamburg Port Operator as MSC Makes $1.4 Billion Offer

Battle Heats Up for Hamburg Port Operator as MSC Makes $1.4 Billion Offer

Libyan Oil Ports Reopen after Storm Forced Closure

Libyan Oil Ports Reopen after Storm Forced Closure

Vancouver RTG Crane to be Powered by Fuel Cell

Vancouver RTG Crane to be Powered by Fuel Cell

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News