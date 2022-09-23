29003 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, September 23, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 23, 2022

Shenghong Petrochemical Preps Terminal for Super Tankers

Copyright Fotos von Schiffen/AdobeStock

Copyright Fotos von Schiffen/AdobeStock

Chinese refiner Shenghong Petrochemical Corp, part of the listed Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong Co 000301.SZ, has readied a new terminal to receive Very Large Crude Carriers and boost the refiner's logistics efficiency, a company representative said. The Lianyungang terminal in Jiangsu province is able to dock super tankers with capacity of 300,000 tonnes deadweight.

The refiner, which started trial operations at its 320,000 barrel per day crude distillation unit in May, is in the process of starting up secondary and petrochemical units, the company official said.

"The company is aiming to start producing aromatics next month and olefins by the end of the year," the official said without providing a timeline for commercial operation. However, trading sources told Reuters that the crude unit is now idled because of weak domestic refining margins.

The company representative declined to comment on the status of the unit. Shenghong has been shipping in crude oil using smaller vessels from nearby large terminals. Apart from the crude oil refinery, the $10 billion Shenghong complex includes a 2.8 million tonnes per year (tpy) paraxylene unit and 1.1 million tpy ethylene plant.


(Reuters - Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Muyu Xu; Editing by David Goodman)

Related News

California State University Maritime Academy has appointed Samaro Bannister-Schneider to serve as interim captain of Training Ship Golden Bear (TSGB). Image courtesy Cal Maritime

Cal Maritime Names Golden Bear's First Female Captain

 Image courtesy of SpaceX

SpaceX, ABS Ink JDP on Remotely Controlled Rocket Recovery Droneships

 © Forensic Oceanography; licensed to the National Maritime Museum as part of the acquisition. Acquired with Art Fund support.

National Maritime Museum acquires Liquid Traces: The Left to Die Boat Case from Forensic Oceanography

 From left: Yohei Sasakawa, Chairman, The Nippon Foundation; Mitsuyuki Unno, Executive Director, The Nippon Foundation; Shakir Shamshy, Director, DeepStar; and Pat Toomey, Manager, DeepStar. Image courtesy The Nippon Foundation

Nippon Foundation, DeepStar Launch Joint Decarbonization R&D Program

 © jonas weinitschke/EyeEm / Adobe Stock

Rejecting Chinese Bid Would Put Hamburg Port at Disadvantage, Mayor Says

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deckhands

● Faststream ● London, Uk
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int