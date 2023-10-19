Subscribe
Shell Supplying LNG Fuel for MSC Cruise Ships

October 19, 2023

(Photo: Shell Marine)
(Photo: Shell Marine)

Shell LNG has completed the first bunkering of MSC Euribia in Rotterdam, under the agreement with MSC Cruises S.A for Shell Western LNG B.V. (Shell) to provide marine fuels for the line’s second LNG powered newbuild. MSC Euribia is currently operating in northern Europe.

This new agreement is in addition to the ongoing cooperation between MSC Cruises and Shell toward achieving broader shared decarbonization objectives, a collaboration which has been in place since 2021.

Shell said both companies see LNG as an important lever in supporting their ambition for net-zero emissions by 2050. LNG is a fuel in transition, with a pathway to net-zero emissions with bio-LNG and eventually synthetic LNG when they become available at scale.

MSC Cruises has invested €3 billion in three LNG-powered cruise ships. The first two vessels, MSC World Europa and MSC Euribia entered service in December 2022 and June 2023 respectively. While, the third vessel, MSC World America, will join the fleet in 2025.

Ports LNG Bunkering Cruise

