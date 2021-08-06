28895 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, August 6, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 6, 2021

Shell Places 10 Tankers in Signal Maritime's MR Pool

© Alexandr Blinov / Adobe Stock

© Alexandr Blinov / Adobe Stock

Shell Tankers (Singapore) Private Limited will contribute 10 medium-range product tankers (MRs) to the Signal Maritime MR pool.

In line with the shipping industry’s decarbonization efforts, Shell and Signal have also agreed to collaborate on carbon emissions reduction initiatives.

Shell’s partnership in the MR pool comes after Shell became an early adopter of the Signal Ocean platform in product tankers. The two partners expect digital technology to help improve commercial results through the MR pool structure and other potential synergies.

Plans for further expansion of the pool with select partners are in progress, following the initial launch of the pool with vessels from Astra Shipmanagement and Signal. The pool aims to increase its fleet while sustaining high performance and quality of service with global presence.

The two partners have also agreed to investigate further synergies and pooling opportunities in other tanker segments.

Related News

Baba Devani, CEO Marine, Survitec.

VIDEO: Five Minutes with Baba Devani, CEO Marine, Survitec

 Brian Cuccias, retired president of Ingalls Shipbuilding. Photo courtesy HII

Brian Cuccias Receives Navy League’s Nimitz Award

 David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

Asia Boosts IMO Technical Cooperation

 The new X10 TITAN range from ATLAS Incinerators.

Atlas Incinerators Debuts X10 Titan Range

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Master

● Amman, Jordan

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int