Senate Confirms Graham as Next USACE Chief

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Major General William H. “Butch” Graham Jr. as the 56th chief of engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Graham is currently serving as the deputy chief of engineers and deputy commanding general for civil works and emergency operations. His long Army career includes leadership positions supporting both civil works and military construction.

He will succeed Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, whose four-year term as chief ends on September 13.

“MG(P) Graham has both a depth and breadth of experience across the Regiment and the Army. Butch has served in numerous operational assignments and commanded at every level of USACE, including the Pittsburgh District, North Atlantic Division, and as the deputy commander general for civil and emergency operations,” Spellmon said.

“I not only count Butch as a colleague; I also consider him a close friend. He is a fine Soldier, leader, and engineer. He has proven time and again that he has the vision to continue our 249-year legacy and the drive to push USACE and our regiment to new, innovative heights in the years to come,” Spellmon continued. “The future of USACE and the Army Engineer Regiment is in excellent hands.”

The Army Corps plays a key role in the U.S. maritime industry. Its primary navigation responsibilities include planning and constructing new navigation channels and locks and dams, and dredging to maintain channel depths at U.S. harbors and on inland waterways.

Marine industry groups the Waterways Council, Inc. (WCI) and Dredging Contractors of America (DCA) praised the confirmation.

"WCI is excited about the confirmation of Maj. Gen. Graham to become the next Chief of Engineers. He has been a strong partner to WCI and supporter of the inland waterways, and we look forward to continuing to work with him in the years ahead," said WCI president and CEO Tracy Zea.

“General Butch Graham is a great American. He is an outstanding leader and will bring exceptional experience and continuity to this role,” said DCA CEO William P. Doyle. “He knows what he is doing and understands the importance of partnering with the dredging, marine construction, and all private sector industries.”