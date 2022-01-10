Seaward Marine Adds New Tug Dock

Norfolk, Va.-based marine services company Seaward Marine Corporation has added a new 260-foot workboat pier to accommodate its seven-boat fleet of tow and tug vessels in Chesapeake, Va.

The pontoons for the Seaward Marine project were made in SF Marina Systems' Norfolk, Virginia production facility and towed by water to the installation location. Because of their intimate familiarity with SF Marina products, Seaward Marine installed the dock themselves.

Engineered for commercial ports, SF 1250 floating concrete pontoons deliver strength and durability and are virtually unsinkable, offering over 4,800 lb/in/s² of buoyancy and extreme stability, SF Marina said.

At 16.4-foot wide with staggered internal 24-inch pile guides with safety covers and 10-ton cleats, the dock offers ample room to service the Seaward Marine fleet.

Integrated utility conduits contain 50/100/240/480A power and dual water supplies: standard pedestal service and 2.5-inch piping to fill the tugs' potable water tanks.