Subscribe
Search

Singapore Ship Bunker Sales hit 16-month High

June 16, 2025

Copyright Kalyakan/AdobeStock
Copyright Kalyakan/AdobeStock

Marine fuel sales in Singapore recovered to hit 16-month highs in May, official data showed on Monday.

Volumes at the world's largest bunker hub for ships totalled 4.88 million metric tons, up 10.8% month-on-month and 1.1% higher year-on-year, according to data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The uptick emerged as more vessels arrived in Singapore for container movements and bunkering.

"Container throughput is at the highest in the year to date, likely due to front-loading shipments after the tariff pause on May 12," said Ivan Mathews, head of APAC analysis at shipping analytics firm Vortexa.

MPA data showed that container throughput climbed 5.5% month-on-month, hitting 3.83 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in May, while vessel calls for bunker edged 3.8% higher at 3,637 calls.

Trade sources said that the jump was higher than expected, with several suppliers noting lower sales volumes in May and June to-date from their end, while bunker premiums have also been stable-to-softer through the second quarter.  

"It is very bad, premiums-wise. More shipping companies are cautious to buy bunkers now," a fuel oil trader said, adding that bunker prices have surged in line with crude oil prices in recent sessions.

Sales of the mainstay 0.5% low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) grade have risen 9.7% from April to 2.45 million tons in May, while high-sulphur marine fuel (MFO) volumes gained 11.3% at 1.89 million tons, MPA data showed.

Total marine gasoil sales were at 344,100 tons for May, up 9.3% month-on-month.

Meanwhile, sales of alternative fuels climbed. Total biofuel-blended volumes rebounded in May, climbing 26.8% at 140,800 tons, while liquefied natural gas bunker sales rose 7.2% to 45,000 tons.


(Data from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore)

(Figures are based on latest available data and may be subject to revision at a later date, based on MPA)

(Reuters)

Ships Singapore Alternaive Fuels Bunker Fuel

Related Logistics News

© Hien Phung / Adobe Stock

Unresolved Issues Plague Vietnam-US Trade Talks
CutTxDOT Esperanza Ferry Image courtesy Siemens Energy

Charge It: ‘Electrification’ Momentum Mounts in Maritime
© Peter Sand

Xeneta: Israel-Iran Conflict Threatens Safety and...

OPEC Crude Tanker Vessel Loadings Soar
(Credit: ADNOC L&S)

ADNOC L&S, Borouge Sign $531M Partnership to Boost UAE...
© Cavotec

Cavotec Signs 1.77m Shore Power Order for Port of...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Russia Grain Exports Plummet 63%

Russia Grain Exports Plummet 63%

Singapore Ship Bunker Sales hit 16-month High

Singapore Ship Bunker Sales hit 16-month High

Unresolved Issues Plague Vietnam-US Trade Talks

Unresolved Issues Plague Vietnam-US Trade Talks

Protesters Call for Halt to Live Calf Exports

Protesters Call for Halt to Live Calf Exports

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Middle East conflict slows bookings and increases rates
Canteen worker in Air India crash hopes for "second miracle"
Protesters in southern Europe protest against overtourism