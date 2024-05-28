Subscribe
Search

SeaPort Manatee Orders Two New Mobile Harbor Cranes

May 28, 2024

(Photo: Konecranes)
(Photo: Konecranes)

SeaPort Manatee will bring extra capacity to container and general cargo handling at their operations in Tampa Bay, Fla. with two Konecranes Gottwald ESP.7 Mobile Harbor Cranes. After they ordered the first crane in Q1 2024, the port quickly decided to take a second optional crane at the beginning of Q2 to keep up with fast-growing demand. Both cranes will be delivered by the end of the year.

SeaPort Manatee, the closest U.S. deepwater seaport to the expanded Panama Canal, is investing in new equipment to manage anticipated strong growth in container and general cargo traffic. With four Konecranes mobile harbor cranes already on site, the port ordered two more that will offer the ability to run both with electricity from the harbor main, meaning a significant reduction in emissions and a higher efficiency.

“These two new Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes will not only help SeaPort Manatee accommodate its growing container business, but their electric drive design will also contribute to the port’s strong commitment to reducing emissions. Both the Florida Department of Transportation and the port’s loyal customers appreciate this dedication to sustainability and the entire community will benefit,” said Carlos Buqueras, SeaPort Manatee’s executive director.

Technology Ports Infrastructure Cranes & Material Handling

Related Logistics News

File photo: Lock and Dam 25 (Photo: USACE)

Senate Environment & Public Works Committee Passes WRDA...
© Wojciech Wrzesień / Adobe Stock

Russia Planning New Sea Terminal for LPG Exports to Asia
In picture (left to right): Lord Mayor of Copenhagen, Sophie Hæstorp Andersen, CEO By & Havn (Copenhagen City and Port Development Agency) Anne Skovbro, CEO CMP Barbara Scheel Agersnap. Image courtesy Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP)

Going 'Green', Ground Broken on Copenhagen’s Cruise Shore...
© Tanya / Adobe Stock

Worker Dies in Accident at Peru's Chancay Megaport Project
(Photo: Brandon Giles / USCG)

Insurance Coverage and the Key Bridge Collape
Copyright Czintos Ödön/Adobe Stock

Adversarial Seas: AI and the Evolving Cyber Threat in...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

U.S. Gulf Coast Imports of Straight-Run Fuel Oil at Record

U.S. Gulf Coast Imports of Straight-Run Fuel Oil at Record

SeaPort Manatee Orders Two New Mobile Harbor Cranes

SeaPort Manatee Orders Two New Mobile Harbor Cranes

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Taking the Long Route: Panama Canal Logjam Slams Bulk Carriers

Taking the Long Route: Panama Canal Logjam Slams Bulk Carriers

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News