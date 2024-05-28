SeaPort Manatee Orders Two New Mobile Harbor Cranes

SeaPort Manatee will bring extra capacity to container and general cargo handling at their operations in Tampa Bay, Fla. with two Konecranes Gottwald ESP.7 Mobile Harbor Cranes. After they ordered the first crane in Q1 2024, the port quickly decided to take a second optional crane at the beginning of Q2 to keep up with fast-growing demand. Both cranes will be delivered by the end of the year.

SeaPort Manatee, the closest U.S. deepwater seaport to the expanded Panama Canal, is investing in new equipment to manage anticipated strong growth in container and general cargo traffic. With four Konecranes mobile harbor cranes already on site, the port ordered two more that will offer the ability to run both with electricity from the harbor main, meaning a significant reduction in emissions and a higher efficiency.

“These two new Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes will not only help SeaPort Manatee accommodate its growing container business, but their electric drive design will also contribute to the port’s strong commitment to reducing emissions. Both the Florida Department of Transportation and the port’s loyal customers appreciate this dedication to sustainability and the entire community will benefit,” said Carlos Buqueras, SeaPort Manatee’s executive director.