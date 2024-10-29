Subscribe
Schottel Propulsion for Four New Saltchuk Escort Tugs

October 29, 2024

Schottel won an order to supply azimuthing thrusters for four new escort tugs for Seattle-based Saltchuk Marine, the beginning of the renewal of the Saltchuk fleet for operations on the US West Coast, Hawaii, and Alaska.

To be built by Eastern Shipbuilding, the vessels are a RApport 2600 design by Canadian naval architect Robert Allan and will measure 25.6 x 12.8m with a 5.5-m draft. Accommodation will be provided for eight persons, and they will be operated by Foss Maritime.

Each tug will be equipped with two azimuthing Schottel RudderPropellers of the type SRP 510 each. The Z-drives will have a propeller diameter of 2,800 mm and an input power of 2,610 kW, which will be provided by Caterpillar 3516E engines. The thrusters will enable the tugs to operate with a bollard pull of more than 85 tonnes and a service speed of 12 knots.

The thrusters will be equipped with Schottel LeaCon, a seal monitoring system certified by DNV. LeaCon prevents lubrication oil from being spilled into the water and water from entering the gearbox, effectively making the propeller shaft sealing no longer an oil-to-water interface in regard to EPA regulations. Further, the scope of supply is completed by Schottel’s condition monitoring system MariHub to enable condition-based maintenance via both an onboard display and also remote analysis.

The tugs will support West Coast port operations and comply with EPA Tier 4 and California Air Resources Board (CARB) environmental requirements. 

The vessels will be built at Eastern Shipbuilding Group's Allanton and Port St. Joe facilities and are scheduled for delivery in 2026.

Image courtesy RAL/Saltchuk

