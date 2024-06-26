Saudi Global Ports Buys 80 Electric Prime Movers

Saudi Global Ports (SGP) reports it has procured 80 electric prime movers (e-PMs) from SANY Marine Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. (SANY) for use at the container terminals of King Abdulaziz Port Dammam (KAPD). SANY will also supply the charging stations and provide the relevant training for SGP employees to maintain and service the e-PMs and charging stations.

According to SGP, the purchase underscores its commitment to stewarding greener and more innovative ports and logistics operations through reduced emissions of its operations. It also brings SGP closer to achieving its long-term energy transition and decarbonisation goals, the company added.

When fully operational at around end-October 2024, these 80 e-PMs will add to SGP’s current operational capacity. It is also part of SGP’s plans to invest up to SAR 7 billion (USD 2.5 billion) over its 30-year concession to transform KAPD into a competitive and sustainable global container hub.

CEO of SGP Edward Tah said, “We are excited to spearhead this transformative initiative that reinforces our commitment to sustainability and demonstrates our approach to innovative solutions. Our sincere gratitude to Mawani (Saudi Ports Authority) for support in guiding SGP towards achieving Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Green Saudi goals, and utmost appreciation to SGP’s technical partner, PSA International, for sharing their experience and expertise in e-PMs and sustainable ports.”