Saudi Global Ports Adds New Cranes

Saudi Global Ports (SGP) received three quay cranes (QC) with automation capabilities and three hybrid automated rubber tire gantry cranes (RTG) at King Abdulaziz Port Dammam (KAPD).

The addition of these equipment will expand SGP’s capacity from 2.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) up to 3.2 million TEU, adding to the fleet of 15 QCs and 47 RTGs that SGP currently operates. Notably, the QCs have a minimum outreach of 25 rows, with the possibility of further extension – allowing SGP to handle larger next-generation 24,000 TEU vessels with productivity, ease and efficiency.

The new QCs and RTGs will first undergo approximately eight weeks of testing and commissioning before being ready for operations in August 2024. SGP has also placed orders for an additional 15 hybrid-RTGs which are expected to be delivered in July 2024.

CEO of SGP Edward Tah said, “The support of the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) in transforming KAPD and the positive economic trajectory of Saudi Arabia has given SGP the confidence to invest boldly in equipment and civil works. The arrival of these QCs and RTGs will strengthen SGP’s handling capacity, allowing us to provide better service levels to our customers and keep trade flowing.”

SGP, supported by its technical partner, PSA International, committed in 2020 to invest up to SAR 7 billion over its 30-year concession to operate and develop both container terminals at KAPD over four phases. The purchase of these equipment is part of its Phase 1 expansion plans.