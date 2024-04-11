SAMPOL Awarded Shore Power Contract from Port of València

Valenciaport announced it has awarded the contract for the drafting and execution of the project for the installation of electrical connection to ships at the Transversal de Costa quay in the Port of València.

The award is worth more than 11. million euros (VAT included), and this contract includes the drafting of the construction project; the execution of the installation works for the electrical supply to ships together with the connection and disconnection operation; and the maintenance of the installations. A total period of 57 months is envisaged for all of this.

The Port Authority of València (PAV) said it awarded the contract to the company SAMPOL Ingeniería y Obras S.A., which will develop a specific project, with technically complex solutions that will be designed specifically for this location. The company will consider the combination of the individual components required for this type of installation (transformers, protection cells, disconnectors, frequency converters, etc.) with infrastructures for supplying electricity to ships.

A first phase of drafting the construction project of the installation is contemplated, for which a period of three months is established and a further three months for its review and approval by the APV, with an award value of 121,000 euros.

A period of 15 months is envisaged for the execution of the works for an amount of 10,933,023.59 euros.

The maintenance work on the installation will be carried out for 48,400 euros over a period of 36 months.

The execution of the construction project is subsidised by the European Union’s Next Generation funds and the Spanish government’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

TheOnshore Power Supply (OPS) is a key tool in the framework of the decarbonisation strategy of the Port Authority of València, as the origin of this energy is renewable and will replace the consumption of fossil fuels. This system will avoid the use of the ships’ auxiliary engines when they are docked in port, thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

With access to the medium voltage connection (over 1,000 V) for ships already in place, the Port of Valencia will be able to require ships to use only electrical energy within the enclosure.