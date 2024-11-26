Sallaum Lines Orders Six PCTC Vessels

Sallaum Lines has ordered six additional Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessels from China, two with Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Co Ltd. (2 x 7,500 RT SDARI design) and four with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co. Ltd. (4 x 7,400 RT Deltamarin design).

Each vessel has a capacity ranging from 7,400 to 7,500 Car Equivalent Unit (CEU) Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) design. By incorporating dual-fuel LNG technology, the newbuilds deliver a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by at least 25%

In addition, Sallaum Lines has established an office in China, a local presence to enable the company to foster stronger partnerships and expand its business operations within the Chinese market. In parallel, Sallaum Terminal, the central hub of Sallaum Lines’ shipping activities in Europe, has outlined a substantial investment initiative to sustainably enhance and expand its operations at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, specifically at Haven 332.

A key component of this plan is the construction of a multi-story Parkhouse covering 47,000 sqm. With the completion of phase one of its multi-story Parkhouse project, the terminal’s capacity is set to expand to 15,000 units, making a significant enhancement in operational space.

Upon the conclusion of phase two of the project, the terminal’s capacity will undergo further augmentation, reaching a total of 17,000 units, thereby significantly amplifying its capability to handle vehicle shipments efficiently and effectively. Given the current space constraints faced by many European terminals, Sallaum Terminal’s expanded capacity is considered a timely and strategic move.