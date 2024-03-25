Subscribe
Search

Rumo, Embraport to Build Terminal at Santos Port

March 25, 2024

© Cifotart / Adobe Stock
© Cifotart / Adobe Stock

Brazilian rail operator Rumo has signed an agreement with Embraport to build a port terminal handling grains and fertilizers at the Santos port in Sao Paulo state, Rumo said on Monday.

The terminal's construction will cost an estimated 2.5 billion reais ($502.52 million) and be funded through loans and potential strategic partnerships, Rumo said in a filing.

Rumo said the terminal will be able to move up to 9 million metric tons in grains and 3.5 million tons in fertilizers a year.

Construction is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions, Rumo said, like licensing and legal and regulatory approvals. After these conditions are met, construction should take 30 months.


(Reuters - Reporting by Steven Grattan; Editing by Kylie Madry)

Ports Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

DEME’s Offshore Base in Vlissingen (Credit: DEME Group)

ABB to Supply Shore Connection System for DEME’s Fleet in...
© Tjeerd / Adobe Stock

RWE Joins Forces with Spanish Port to Create Floating Wind...
© trekandphoto / Adobe Stock

MARAD Announces $500 Million in Funding for Port...
(Photo: Port of Long Beach)

Port of Long Beach Opens New Fireboat Stations
(Photo: Odfjell Terminals US)

Odfjell Completes Terminal Expansion in Houston

Post-cyclone Dredging Underway in India's Port of...

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

Securing Our Ports: Where to Start

Securing Our Ports: Where to Start

Video

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Logistics News

Stena Bulk Completes Sale of LNG Tankers

Stena Bulk Completes Sale of LNG Tankers

Rumo, Embraport to Build Terminal at Santos Port

Rumo, Embraport to Build Terminal at Santos Port

Adani Ports to Buy 95% of Gopalpur Port

Adani Ports to Buy 95% of Gopalpur Port

US Dredging: Plenty of Issues, New WRDA on the Way

US Dredging: Plenty of Issues, New WRDA on the Way

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News