Wärtsilä Partners Up with EBDG to Reduce Port Emissions Across North America

March 5, 2024

EBDG-designed floating CHAMP barge next to containership (Credit: EBDG)
EBDG-designed floating CHAMP barge (Credit: EBDG)
Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has entered into a collaboration agreement with U.S.-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) to further develop its Clean Harbor Alternative Mobile Power (CHAMP) Barge design.

Featuring Wärtsilä’s methanol engine technology, the collaboration introduces a solution to reduce emissions from large vessels in situations where conventional shore power is limited or not available.

The floating mobile power platform has been designed to function in ports across the United States in accordance with the specific zero-emission plans and requirements established by local authorities and regulations.

When delivered, CHAMP will utilize methanol-fueled power generated by the Wärtsilä 32 Methanol engine. This engine helps reduce emissions, thus meeting the decarbonization requirements of most ports.

Using green methanol as source, CHAMP will provide a power range from 6 to 16 MW. It is expected to address the need to reduce port emissions by enabling cold ironing for vessels, whether they are docked or anchored, for two weeks or longer before refueling becomes necessary.

Being a U.S. Coast Guard inspected vessel, the barge will also eliminate the need for shoreside permits or infrastructure and its compact size ensures the flexibility of easy repositioning to meet operational needs.

“We are pleased to partner with Wärtsilä in bringing this innovative patent pending solution to the market. The CHAMP barge project represents a significant stride toward tackling the most daunting challenges in curbing port emissions, all while offering the adaptability of multi-megawatt power solutions,” said Mike Complita, Principal in Charge at EBDG.

The engine will be complemented by Wärtsilä’s complete methanol fuel handling system, Wärtsilä MethanolPac, as well as its emission after-treatment system, Wärtsilä NOx Reducer.

“Wärtsilä’s experience with methanol-fueled marine engines is unmatched, and we continue to develop future-fuel capabilities to accelerate the decarbonization of maritime operations. This collaboration with EBDG demonstrates both companies’ commitment to providing practical and sustainable solutions for the maritime industry,” added Joel Thigpen, General Manager, New Build, Wärtsilä Marine.

Shipping Infrastructure Decarbonization Barge Methanol Decarbonization Green Ports Floating Mobile Power Platform

