Wärtsilä Invests in Marindows, Targeting Decarb Efforts in Japan

Wärtsilä Voyage has completed an investment in Marindows, a Japanese company delivering an open digital platform for Japan’s marine industry, a move designed to strengthen Wärtsilä Voyage’s commitment to the Japanese market.

Together, Marindows and Wärtsilä Voyage will work in the areas of vessel optimization and autonomy.

“It's a great pleasure to have Wärtsilä Voyage as the first overseas partner collaborating with Marindows and participating in our project. Marindows also welcomes Wärtsilä's strong commitment to the Japanese market, which is one of the largest markets of domestic ocean transport in the world. However, this market has faced complex challenges such as a shortage of manpower and faced some obstacles in supporting sustainable shipping,” said Yasumasa Suetsugu, President, Marindows. “We provide the solutions to overcome these challenges through digital transformation (DX) and we’re very excited to work together with Wärtsilä Voyage to add new value. Starting with DX, Marindow believes both companies can do more to create a bright maritime future and contribute to a sustainable world.”

Founded in March 2021, Marindows focuses on the development of a marine digital platform, linking edge computing onboard ships with cloud services and shore-based applications to provide a range of maritime specific services to both seafarers and vessel operators. Its disruptive approach to digitalization is a perfect fit for Wärtsilä Voyage’s digital portfolio, which includes innovative technology solutions to reduce carbon emissions and enhance autonomous shipping. Together, this collaboration will create great value and help the Japanese market decarbonize and move towards autonomy.