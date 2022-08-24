28996 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wärtsilä to Digitalize Associated British Ports’ Maritime Ops

The Port of Southampton © Associated British Ports

The Port of Southampton © Associated British Ports

Wärtsilä Voyage signed a contract for a five-year framework agreement with Associated British Ports (ABP) digitalize operations at its 21 ports. The Wärtsilä Voyage technologies chosen for the project are Navi-Port, Navi-Harbour Vessel Traffic Services, and Port Management Information System (PMIS).

The project, which began in June, will span multiple phases across all of ABP’s ports. Wärtsilä’s Vessel Traffic Services system and Port Management Information System are expected to be integrated into the Port of Southampton before April 2023, with other solutions subsequently being deployed across ABP’s other 20 ports. The agreement with ABP includes an ongoing human factor review to ensure the existing control room environment is optimized for people’s needs and is fully compliant with all national and international standards and guidelines.

