Roll Group Expands Heavy Gantry Capability in Indonesia

Roll Group has successfully executed two lifts, each exceeding 1,000 tonnes, utilizing its new RMG modular gantry crane system at a Petrochemical Facility in Cilegon, Indonesia.

The implementation of Roll Group's heavy gantry crane system represents a leap forward in the company's ability to install very heavy loads, weighing up to 3,000 tonnes and heights exceeding 120 meters. What sets this system apart is its ability to operate without the need for guy wires, minimizing disruptions to surrounding areas while maximizing efficiency, says Roll Group.

Within the scope of the Cilegon project, Roll Group's scope includes discharging the incoming vessels, transport of all cargo within the facility and lifting the cargo into position.

The project represents a total transport solution, including engineering, project management and the utilization of SPMT’s and five crawler cranes.

Roll Group has started the fabrication of a second gantry system which will be ready for use by the end of 2024.