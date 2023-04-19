Subscribe
Search

Rijeka Gateway Set to Receive High-tech Remote-controlled Cranes

April 19, 2023

(Image: APM Terminals)
(Image: APM Terminals)

APM Terminals' Rijeka Gateway in Croatia will be the first terminal in the Adriatic region to be operated with remote-controlled, electric container handling equipment managed from a central control room.

Advanced technologies prevent human error, given that the cranes are networked with cameras and laser sensors, which contribute to increasing the safety of people and equipment. Machine operators will control and monitor the equipment from a central room via large screens and instrument panels. In addition to comfort and continuous productivity, this significantly contributes to the protection of the operator's health.

“Rijeka Gateway, a modern, state-of-the-art gateway terminal, will be operated with remote-controlled electrical container handling equipment, in line with APM Terminals’ ambitious decarbonization roadmap and Terminal of the Future concept,” shared Rijeka Gateway CEO Koen Benders. “In the first phase of development this will include around four ship-to-shore cranes (STS), 15 rubber-tired-gantry cranes (RTG), two rail-mounted-gantry cranes (RMG) in the rail yard and 30 terminal tractors.”

“This is the first step towards automation that will optimize processes and reduce the possibility of errors, which significantly contributes to security at the terminal,” he added.

Rijeka Gateway is the largest private infrastructure project in Croatia over the last decade.

Technology Europe Automation Cranes & Material Handling

Related Logistics News

(Photo: DP World)

New Rail Mounted Gantry Cranes Ordered for London Gateway
North Star CEO, Matthew Gordon (copyright Newsline, courtesy of North Star)

Op/Ed: New Wave of Greener Vessels is a "Gamechanger" for...
The International Medical Guide for Seafarers and Fishers, is priced at £225 and is available in print and digital ebook. More information can be found on the ICS Publications website: https://publications.ics-shipping.org. Image courtesy ICS

ICS Publishes New Medical Guide for Ships
Source: Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Developing Non-Verbal Training...
Seawing on Corona Citrus. Image courtesy K Line

"K" Line Bulk Carrier Corona Citrus to get "Seawing"
© RLS Photo / Adobe Stock

Port of Montreal Measuring Vessels' Carbon Footprint


Trending Logistics News

© helivideo / Adobe Stock

Big Investors Amp Up California's Port Truck-charging Plan
Technology
© dbvirago / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM Offers $5.5 Billion for Bollore Logistics Unit
Intermodal

Interview

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

Rijeka Gateway Set to Receive High-tech Remote-controlled Cranes

Rijeka Gateway Set to Receive High-tech Remote-controlled Cranes

Logistics News

Oil Exports from Russia's Western Ports Hit 4-year High

Oil Exports from Russia's Western Ports Hit 4-year High

Valenciaport Calls for Tenders for East Dock Remodel

Valenciaport Calls for Tenders for East Dock Remodel

Maintenance Dredging at the Port of Weipa to Begin in May

Maintenance Dredging at the Port of Weipa to Begin in May

New Refrigerated Container Facility Opens in Sydney

New Refrigerated Container Facility Opens in Sydney

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News