Rijeka Gateway Set to Receive High-tech Remote-controlled Cranes

APM Terminals' Rijeka Gateway in Croatia will be the first terminal in the Adriatic region to be operated with remote-controlled, electric container handling equipment managed from a central control room.

Advanced technologies prevent human error, given that the cranes are networked with cameras and laser sensors, which contribute to increasing the safety of people and equipment. Machine operators will control and monitor the equipment from a central room via large screens and instrument panels. In addition to comfort and continuous productivity, this significantly contributes to the protection of the operator's health.

“Rijeka Gateway, a modern, state-of-the-art gateway terminal, will be operated with remote-controlled electrical container handling equipment, in line with APM Terminals’ ambitious decarbonization roadmap and Terminal of the Future concept,” shared Rijeka Gateway CEO Koen Benders. “In the first phase of development this will include around four ship-to-shore cranes (STS), 15 rubber-tired-gantry cranes (RTG), two rail-mounted-gantry cranes (RMG) in the rail yard and 30 terminal tractors.”

“This is the first step towards automation that will optimize processes and reduce the possibility of errors, which significantly contributes to security at the terminal,” he added.

Rijeka Gateway is the largest private infrastructure project in Croatia over the last decade.