OSM Recruitment: A New Seafarer Recruitment Initiative

By using 'new technology' OSM Maritime claims it has developed a recruitment service aimed at solving ship owners' need for available and qualified candidates.

The new recruitment platform enables OSM’s recruiters to quickly identify available seafarers with the right certificates, courses and vessel type experience. The new recruitment service is named OSM Recruitment and will be offered to ship owners around the world that handle recruitment in-house.

At the same time, OSM Maritime is growing a global pool of seafarers who are interested in new work opportunities. To date, the company said that more than 40,000 seafarers have registered their profile with OSM Recruitment. – “The combination of an up-to-date global pool of seafarers, efficient technology and maritime expertise is unique,” said Eirik Steen Nøding, Director of OSM Recruitment.